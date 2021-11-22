Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $115.08 on Friday. ePlus has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83.

Shares of ePlus are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.