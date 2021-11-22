Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the lowest is $147.94 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 167,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,190. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 644.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock worth $672,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.