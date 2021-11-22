Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Clarivate also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE CLVT opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.