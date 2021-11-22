Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

