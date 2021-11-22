Zacks: Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $50.97.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

