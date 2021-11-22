Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.62. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.23. 688,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

