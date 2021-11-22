Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $34.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.13 million to $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG remained flat at $$16.25 during trading on Tuesday. 7,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,108. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

