Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.87. Newmont reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $55.93. 368,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

