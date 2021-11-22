Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.18). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Relic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in New Relic by 36.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,021. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

