Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.64). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $4.62 on Monday, hitting $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,521 shares of company stock worth $35,866,181. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after buying an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

