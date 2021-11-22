Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will report $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.
Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,125. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $48.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
