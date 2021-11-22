Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report sales of $49.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.34 million to $49.60 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CTLP stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

