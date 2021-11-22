Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toast.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

