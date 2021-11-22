Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

SAIL opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,825. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,006,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

