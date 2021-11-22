Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $856.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $828.89 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. 609,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

