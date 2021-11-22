Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post $7.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $13.40 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $9.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe lifted their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.44.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

