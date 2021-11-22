Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $607.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $615.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

