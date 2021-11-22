Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 76,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,194. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

