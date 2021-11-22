Zacks: Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 5,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

