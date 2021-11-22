Zacks: Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. Galecto has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

