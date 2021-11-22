Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. 328,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.