Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($28.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($9.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,039,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.