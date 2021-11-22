Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $9.28 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. SAP has a 12 month low of $115.70 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SAP by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in SAP by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

