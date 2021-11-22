Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.92. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OBNK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK remained flat at $$45.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

