Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 647,393 shares of company stock worth $15,115,627 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,632. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

