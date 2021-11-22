Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. Minim reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MINM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MINM opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.