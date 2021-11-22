Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $679.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.