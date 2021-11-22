Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 708.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

