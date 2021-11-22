Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 866,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

