Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CMAX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06. CareMax has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

