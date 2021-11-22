Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $299.55 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $179.77 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

