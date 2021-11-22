Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.96 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

