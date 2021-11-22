Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,069. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

