Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,280. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

