XPeng (XPEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 8.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in XPeng by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

