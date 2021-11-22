Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

