X-CASH Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $82,409.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003833 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

