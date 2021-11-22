WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 186,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.