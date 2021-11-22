Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 82528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

