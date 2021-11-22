Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.46.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workday by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

