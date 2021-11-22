WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 90.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 481,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.