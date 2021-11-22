WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,193 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 199.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,104 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

