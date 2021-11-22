WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.59. 4,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,446. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $349.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.39 and a 200 day moving average of $300.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.