Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 57 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

