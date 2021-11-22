Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 129.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $48,033,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $151.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

