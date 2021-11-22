Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

