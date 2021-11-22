Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

NYSE WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.96. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

