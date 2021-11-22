Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Wienerberger has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

