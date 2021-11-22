Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Where Food Comes From were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth $378,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth $755,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFCF opened at $14.50 on Monday. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

