Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

UP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

